AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Gloria Estefan, Sade and more to be inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame this year

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Jesus Cordero

Gloria Estefan and Sade are among the singer/songwriters who’ll be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this June.

Along with those two multi-Platinum artists, this year’s other inductees are legendary rapper Snoop Dogg, R&B writer/producer Teddy Riley, ELO‘s Jeff Lynne and Glen Ballard, who’s probably best known for co-writing Alanis Morissette‘s Jagged Little Pill album. Nashville songwriter Liz Rose, probably best known for co-writing Taylor Swift songs like “You Belong With Me” and “All Too Well,” is also being inducted.

This year’s induction ceremony will take place June 15 in New York City. Special award recipients will be announced soon.

CHIC‘s Nile Rodgers, the chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, said in a statement, “The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first … we are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time.”

Rodgers added that the 2023 slate “represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

madonna-covers-‘vanity-fair’-france,-spain-and-italy:-“this-is-a-good-time-for-me”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Madonna covers ‘Vanity Fair’ France, Spain and Italy: “This is a good time for me”

Madonna has just announced a 40th anniversary world tour and recently sat for an exclusive interview with the French, Spanish and Italian issues of Vanity Fair. She also participated in an extravagant photo/video project inspired by religious imagery. The visual project features the Queen of Pop wearing designs by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Jean Paul Gaultier, styled by B. Åkerlund and photographed by Luigi & Iango.  In the accompanying interview, she tells Vanity Fair about her upcoming tour and biopic, […]

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%