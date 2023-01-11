AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Golden Globe winner Jeremy Allen White hints at what’s on the menu for second season of ‘The Bear’

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
NBC/Rich Polk

To the delight of critics and viewers who made FX’s The Bear one of last season’s buzziest hits, the Hulu smash was renewed over the summer.

However, not even its newly minted Golden Globe-winning star Jeremy Allen White knows what’s on the menu for next season.

The actor, who plays Carmine “Carmy” Berzatto in the series, suspects the next go-round will pick up where the finale left off: Getting off the ground the restaurant that … bears his nickname. But even he doesn’t know for sure.

He expressed backstage, “Really and truly … I haven’t read anything. I’ve been bothering Chris [show creator Christopher Storer] out there all night to give me some scripts. He says January 15. But I think we’ll open The Bear. I mean, I think we’ll see the process of, um, of, you know, building a kitchen from the ground up.”

For a guy who plays a world-famous chef on the career rebound, however, White admits he had no real cooking experience — but the show opened his eyes to the business thanks to its technical advisers, including chef Matty Matheson and Storer’s chef sister, Courtney.

White explains, “And so I go out to eat with them, and I just try to watch their relationship to the food. But not only the food … but also the environment of a restaurant … . It was something I had never really thought about. Is it someplace you want to stay? Is it someplace you want to be? How’s the service? All these things. I just, I started looking at it in a bigger way.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

zendaya-reacts-to-golden-globe-win-after-missing-awards-show
insert_link

Entertainment News

Zendaya reacts to Golden Globe win after missing awards show

Marcell Rev/HBO Zendaya won a Golden Globe for her role as Rue on Euphoria, but she wasn't present to accept the award Tuesday night. In lieu of an onstage acceptance speech, the star shared a few words on Instagram expressing gratitude to those who helped her secure the win for Best Actress in a Drama Television Series. “I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to be there tonight, but I just wanted to say thank […]

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%