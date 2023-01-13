Green Day’s aim is true with cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison”

Reprise Records

Green Day has premiered a cover of the Elvis Costello classic “Alison.”

The minimalist recording shows a tender side of the punk trio, featuring Billie Joe Armstrong‘s singing backed only by guitar and harmonized vocals. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

Green Day originally recorded “Alison” during the sessions for their 1997 album, Nimrod. It’ll be included on the upcoming Nimrod 25th anniversary edition, due out January 27.

The reissue also includes a variety of other previously unreleased demos, as well as a full live recording from a 1997 concert in Philadelphia.

The original Nimrod spawned the singles “Hitchin’ a Ride” and “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” and has been certified double-Platinum by the RIAA.

Meanwhile, Green Day recently confirmed that they’ve been working on a new album to follow their latest effort, 2020’s Father of All…