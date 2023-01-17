AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Gregory McMichael, convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder, moved to medical prison

todayJanuary 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(AUGUSTA, Ga.) — Just around five months after being booked into a state prison, Gregory McMichael, one of three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery, has been moved to a new facility.

McMichael has been moved from Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison, where he was booked on Aug. 23, 2022, to Augusta State Medical Prison, according to a recent listing by the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Although this facility is sometimes used as a holding facility when inmates are transitioning to a new facility, it is also used for medical reasons.

“Once offenders complete the diagnostic process at Ga Diagnostic & Classification Prison, they are moved to their permanent housing assignment based on their individual diagnostic evaluation, as is the case with offender McMichael,” said Joan Heath, Georgia DOC Office of Public Affairs director, in a statement to ABC News.

“The diagnostic process is routine for all offenders entering the GDC. Specific details of diagnostic evaluations are part of an offender’s institutional file and are not subject to disclosure,” the statement continued.

It is uncertain at this time if the move was prompted due to medical conditions.

McMichael’s attorney A.J. Balbo mentioned his client’s age and health problems, including a stroke and depression, after the hate crime sentencing.

Augusta State Medical Prison “houses severe medical cases,” according to the Georgia DOC, and offers “centralized acute, specialized medical and Level IV Mental Health services for male and female offenders primarily as transient.”

McMichael was sentenced to life without parole in November 2021 along with his son Travis McMichael, the man who fatally shot Arbery. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

Last August, the McMichaels were again given a life sentence after being found guilty of federal hate crimes. Bryan was sentenced to an additional 35 years.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

delta-denies-customer-refund-backlog-after-company-tweeted-that-it-was-‘months’-behind
insert_link

Business News

Delta denies customer refund backlog after company tweeted that it was ‘months’ behind

Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- As the Department of Transportation increases its call on airlines to promptly refund passengers, Delta Air Lines is telling some people on social media that it could be months before they see their money returned. Still, the company insisted to ABC News that it was working "in a timely fashion." DOT requires airlines to refund passengers within seven business days if the customer […]

todayJanuary 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%