AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Gunman killed after open firing inside Walmart in Indiana, police say

todayJanuary 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(EVANSVILLE, Ind.) — At least one person was shot and wounded at a Walmart in southern Indiana on Thursday night when a former employee opened fire inside the store, police said.

The gunman was ultimately killed in a minuteslong shootout with police.

The incident unfolded just before 10 p.m. local time at the Walmart in the West Side neighborhood of Evansville, a riverside city about 180 miles southwest of Indianapolis. The suspect — identified as 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II — allegedly walked into the store and began shooting, according to the Evansville Police Department.

Officers were quickly deployed to the scene and immediately entered the Walmart looking for the gunman, as people tried to hide or flee. It was unknown how many people were inside the store at the time and how many of them were shot at, police said.

Seven Evansville Police officers and one Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy exchanged gunfire with the suspect both inside and outside the store, in multiple different areas, though the exact number of rounds was unclear, according to police.

“Multiple times he was actually shooting at officers before they were actually able to shoot him,” Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department said at a press conference late Thursday. “At this time, we don’t believe there are any other suspects involved in this.”

The suspect was pronounced dead inside the store. The entire incident lasted about 15 minutes and no officers were injured, according to police.

A woman with a gunshot wound was transported from the scene to a local hospital. Her condition was unknown, police said.

“A lot of people were running out, so there could be more [victims] out there,” Gray told reporters. “If someone was directly involved or injured during the incident, please either come back to the scene or call 911 and give us that information. We are looking for any other victims at this time.”

The suspect had a criminal history and used to work at Walmart. He and the wounded victim may have been coworkers at one time, according to police.

“This is a tragic incident. We can’t imagine what the witnesses and employees and customers inside went through,” Officer Taylor Merriss of the Evansville Police Department said at a press conference early Friday. “But without the bravery and professionalism of our department, there could’ve been a lot more lives lost last night.”

The shooting remains under investigation. In addition to collecting evidence from the scene and interviewing witnesses, investigators are reviewing footage from the responding officers’ body-worn cameras as well as from the Walmart’s security cameras, according to police.

Walmart told ABC News in a statement late Thursday that it “is shocked by the senseless violence that occurred at our Evansville store.”

“As we learn more, we’ll do everything we can to support our associates as they cope with this tragedy,” the company added. “We’re thankful for the local first responders and will continue working with law enforcement through the course of their investigation.”

ABC News’ Peter Charalambous, Ahmad Hemingway and Cherise Rudy contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

faa-says-‘unintentionally-deleted-files’-led-to-notam-system-outage
insert_link

National News

FAA says ‘unintentionally deleted files’ led to NOTAM system outage

(WASHINGTON) -- The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that last week's computer system outage, which caused thousands of flight delays across the United States and a temporary grounding of the nation's airspace, appears to have been the result of "unintentionally deleted files." "A preliminary FAA review of last week’s outage of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system determined that contract personnel unintentionally deleted files while working to correct synchronization […]

todayJanuary 20, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%