AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Half Moon Bay shooting suspect to face seven counts of murder: DA

todayJanuary 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
amphotora/Getty Images

(HALF MOON BAY, Calif.) — The suspect in a deadly mass shooting at two Northern California farms will be charged with seven counts of murder, the local district attorney said.

The alleged gunman, 66-year-old Chunli Zhao, is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday with an arraignment hearing at 1:30 p.m. local time.

Ahead of the hearing, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told ABC News he will be filing a felony complaint on Wednesday against Zhao consisting of seven counts of murder, as well as one count of attempted murder, firearm use enhancements and a count of special circumstance allegation of multiple murder.

Seven people were fatally shot at two nurseries in Half Moon Bay on Monday. An eighth shooting victim was hospitalized in stable condition as of Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Workplace violence is believed to be the motive, authorities said. Zhao worked at one of the shooting locations, Mountain Mushroom Farm, but it’s unclear what connection he may have had with the victims beyond being co-workers, authorities said.

All victims are thought to be workers at the nurseries and were of Asian and Hispanic descent, authorities said.

Zhao was arrested on Monday when the sheriff’s office located his vehicle in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office Half Moon Bay Police Substation, the department said.

A semi-automatic handgun was found in the suspect’s car that had been legally purchased, authorities said.

Zhao is believed to have acted alone, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.

ABC News’ Alex Stone contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

conjoined-twin-sisters-undergo-successful-surgery-to-separate
insert_link

Health News

Conjoined twin sisters undergo successful surgery to separate

(FORT WORTH, Texas) -- Twin sisters who were conjoined at the chest and stomach have undergone successful surgery to separate. Doctors at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, announced Wednesday that 16-week-old sisters JamieLynn and AmieLynn are now sleeping in separate cribs after the separation surgery, the first surgery of its kind in the hospital's 150-year history. The girls' parents, Amanda Arciniega and James Finley of Saginaw, Texas, […]

todayJanuary 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%