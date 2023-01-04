Harry Styles had the UK’s biggest single and album of the year

Columbia Records/Erskine

In 2022, Harry Styles pretty much conquered the world, but he didn’t too do badly at home, either.

The U.K.’s Official Charts Company has released the final numbers for 2022, and Harry’s song “As It Was” and album Harry’s House were officially the biggest song and album of the year in the U.K., respectively.

“As It Was” was the longest-running number-one song of 2022 in Great Britain, holding the top spot for 10 weeks. It was Harry’s second British number one, following 2017’s “Sign of the Times.” It was the best-selling and most-streamed track of the year as well.

The second biggest track of the year was Ed Sheeran‘s “Bad Habits.” The top 10 also includes Ed’s “Shivers,” Kate Bush‘s “Running Up that Hill” and Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves.”

On the album side, Harry’s House was the biggest seller of the year in the U.K., and also spent the most weeks at number one, with a total of six.

Ed Sheeran’s = (Equals) was the second-biggest album of the year, while Taylor Swift‘s Midnights was third.