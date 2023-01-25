AD
Entertainment News

HBO Max drops trailer to ‘Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special’

todayJanuary 25, 2023

HBO Max

Love (spores) are in the air in Gotham City, thanks to villainous couple Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, in the new trailer to HBO Max’s forthcoming Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special.

The R-rated coming attraction shows Kaley Cuoco‘s Harley going the extra mile with her gal pal (Lake Bell) for V-Day, but her mean green girlfriend’s ecstasy ends up being contagious — meaning everyone else in Batman’s stomping grounds starts feeling the love.

The coming attraction shows Clayface with a lady reenacting the pottery scene from Ghost, using himself as the clay; Bane seeks love advice, and a little male enhancement, from Etrigan the Demon; and even Bruce Wayne gets some Bat Symbol-shaped chocolate from Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.

However, all that is before Ivy’s love potion turns the town positively sex crazed on the year’s most romantic night.

The special, which also features the voices of Rogue One‘s Alan Tudyk, Happy Endings vet Casey Wilson and Abbott Elementary‘s Tyler James Williams, debuts February 9.

(Video contains uncensored profanity and mature content)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

