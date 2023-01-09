Hugh Jackman denies steroid use, explains he has six months to bulk up for ‘Deadpool 3’

Good Morning America

In a chat with the titular host of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? on HBO, Hugh Jackman shed some light on his next appearance as Wolverine, this time in 2024’s Deadpool 3.

The Tony-winning actor had vowed to hang up the claws after 2017’s Oscar-nominated Logan, but thanks to the actor’s bestie Ryan Reynolds joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the threequel — and the multiverse — Jackman will be able to pick the claws up for a 10th time.

But first, he’s gotta pick up some weights to once again bulk up as the adamantium-skeletoned X-Man.

The actor, now 54, explained to Wallace: “I’ve learned you can’t rush it. I’ve learned that it takes time … So, we have six months from when I finish [The Music Man on Broadway] to when I started filming. And I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s going to be my job for six months.”

The star also denied rumors that his comic book physique could be found in a bottle. Jackman laughed and shook his head when asked about rumors he took steroids to bulk up. “No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine. I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love it that much.'”

Instead, Jackman has to once again rely on some fine feathered friends, as he did in the past. “I tell you, I’ve eaten more chickens — I’m so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world. Literally, the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I’m in trouble.”