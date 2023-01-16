AD
Human skeleton found in unused residence hall at University of California, Berkeley campus

todayJanuary 16, 2023

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(BERKELEY, Calif.) — A human skeleton was discovered in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley, campus on Jan. 10, according to college officials.

The University of California Police Department is investigating the remains, which were found in a residential hall complex and event space on the Clark Kerr Campus that hadn’t been used in years, according to school administrators. The building sits about a mile from the main campus.

“Although the remains are skeletonized, it is not clear how many years they have been there,” a University of California, Berkeley spokesperson said in a statement.

There are no outstanding cases of missing individuals from the campus community, the statement read.

The Alameda County coroner is investigating the cause of death.

“We understand that there are many questions and we anticipate that the coroner’s report will provide additional information,” the UC Berkeley spokesperson said. “We do not anticipate this investigation will disrupt resident activities at the Clark Kerr Campus.”

Written by: ABC News

