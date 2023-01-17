AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Husband charged with murder of missing Massachusetts mom of 3: Prosecutors

todayJanuary 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Ana Walshe / Facebook

(NEW YORK) — The husband of Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother of three who has been missing for more than two weeks, has been charged with her murder, according to a warrant issued from Quincy District Court on Tuesday.

Brian Walshe is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge on Wednesday, according to the district attorney’s office in Norfolk County.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey declined to disclose what led to the murder charge, though he said in a video statement Tuesday that the “evidence in support” of the charge will likely be presented at the arraignment.

Brian Walshe, 47, was previously arrested for allegedly misleading investigators after his wife was reported missing earlier this month. He entered a not guilty plea to the charge of misleading a police investigation at his arraignment in Quincy District Court last week and is being held on a bail of $500,000 cash or $5 million surety bond.

Ana Walshe, 39, was reported missing on Jan. 4 by her husband and employer, police said. She was reported last seen by a family member around 4 or 5 a.m. on Jan. 1 at her Cohasset home and was supposed to take a ride share to the airport for a flight to Washington, D.C. — though police have not been able to confirm that she took a ride share, according to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley.

Police confirmed she never boarded a flight out of Boston Logan International Airport, Quigley said. Neither her cellphone nor credit cards have been active since Jan. 1, he told reporters during a press briefing on Jan. 6.

Prior to his wife’s disappearance, Brian Walshe made a trip to a local home improvement store to purchase a tarp and cleaning supplies, according to Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland. Police investigators found a knife and blood in the basement area of the Walshes’ home, according to Beland.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

caron-nazario,-army-lieutenant-pepper-sprayed-by-police,-awarded-$3,600-in-lawsuit
insert_link

National News

Caron Nazario, Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed by police, awarded $3,600 in lawsuit

Jason Marz/Getty Images (WINDSOR, Va.) -- A Black soldier in uniform who was pepper-sprayed in his car by Virginia police officers during a traffic stop has been awarded less than $4,000 in a million-dollar lawsuit against the two officers. The jury awarded 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario a total of $3,685 in the lawsuit against Windsor, Virginia, police officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker. The officers faced four counts: assault, battery, […]

todayJanuary 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%