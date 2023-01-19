AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

"I Will Survive" singer Gloria Gaynor approves of Miley Cyrus' new female empowerment anthem

January 19, 2023

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Music fans have been drawing a lot of comparisons between Miley Cyrus' latest single, "Flowers," and the ultimate female empowerment anthem "I Will Survive." Gloria Gaynor, who made the latter track a hit, is all for it.

"I'm in Nashville working on new music and just heard, 'Flowers,' for the first time,@MileyCyrus… ," Gaynor shared on Instagram. "Your new song carries the torch of empowerment and encourages everyone to find strength in themselves to persevere and thrive. Well done Miley!"

Miley's new song has her singing about getting over a breakup and realizing she'll be just fine, actually better, on her own. It's already a huge hit for Miley, debuting at #3 on the Spotify charts and eventually getting to #1, her first single to lead the platform's Daily Top Songs Global chart.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

