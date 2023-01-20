AD
Ian Hunter announces new album Defiance Part 1 featuring all-star special guests

todayJanuary 20, 2023

Sun Records

Ian Hunter is getting ready to release a new album, and he’s lined up some big-name artists to join him on it.

The Mott The Hoople frontman will release the new album Defiance Part 1 on April 21, featuring a star-studded list of guests, including the late Jeff Beck, the late Foo Fighers drummer Taylor HawkinsZZ Top’s Billy F. GibbonsGuns N’ Roses Slash and Duff McKaganDef Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Stone Temple Pilots Dean and Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz, Johnny Depp and Billy Bob Thornton. The album is available for preorder now

“It was a fluke,” Hunter says of his A-list guests. “This was not planned. Really, I’m serious. I really couldn’t believe some of them. I mean, it’s amazing what’s happened. It’s been such a buzz.”

Ian is giving fans the first taste of the record with the new single “Bed of Roses,” which features two other pretty huge names in the rock world: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ guitarist Mike Campbell and Beatle Ringo Starr on drums.

And fans can look forward to even more music and more guests. As the title suggests, Defiance Part 1 will be followed by Defiance Part 2, which will also feature some big-name collaborators. 

As for the title of the record, the 83-year-old Hunter notes, “There are a lot of reasons for calling this album Defiance. It’s like, people my age shouldn’t be making records, blah, blah, blah. But we’ve still got a bit left.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

