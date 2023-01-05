AD
National News

Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives in Idaho to face charges

todayJanuary 5, 2023

(MOSCOW, Idaho) — Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspect in the University of Idaho murders, has arrived back in Idaho to face charges, Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles confirmed to ABC News.

He landed earlier at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport in Washington state.

“It’s been a long day. The transport went really well,” Skiles said. “I would like to thank the Pennsylvania State Police and the Idaho State Police for all of their hard work and helping us make this happen.”

Kohberger, a Pennsylvania native, was arrested in his home state on Friday for the Nov. 13 murders of University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin. The four victims were stabbed to death at an off-campus house in the middle of the night.

Kohberger was a Ph.D. student in Washington State University’s department of criminal justice and criminology at the time of the murders. The Washington State campus is less than 10 miles from Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger appeared in court in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday on the first-degree murder and burglary charges and agreed to be extradited to Idaho.

Kohberger’s attorney in Pennsylvania, Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar, said in a statement his client was “eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible.”

The probable cause affidavit allegedly connecting Kohberger to the murders has been under seal; Idaho officials said it could not be released until Kohberger returned to the state.

Moscow police said Tuesday night that an Idaho judge has issued a nondissemination order in the case

“The order prohibits any communication by investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney concerning this case,” police said. “Due to this court order, the Moscow Police Department will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding this case.”

ABC News’ Jenna Harrison and John Capell contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Written by: ABC News

