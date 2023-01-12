AD
National News

Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger returns to court on Thursday

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Heather Roberts/ABC News

(MOSCOW, Idaho) — University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is due back in a Latah County, Idaho, courtroom on Thursday.

The 28-year-old faces first-degree murder and burglary charges and has not yet entered a plea.

Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30 in his home state of Pennsylvania in connection to the quadruple murders that captivated the nation. Kohberger, a Ph.D. student in Washington State University’s department of criminal justice and criminology at the time, was visiting his family in Pennsylvania for the holidays.

A law enforcement source told ABC News that federal investigators saw Kohberger throw out garbage into neighbors’ trash bins in the middle of the night as they surveilled him in Pennsylvania in the days leading up to his arrest.

Kohberger has since been extradited to Idaho in connection to the Nov. 13 slayings.

Roommates Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, as well as Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were all stabbed to death in the girls’ off-campus home in the middle of the night. Two other roommates survived, including a young woman who saw a masked figure inside the house.

At Kohberger’s first Idaho court appearance last week, charges were read for the murders of each student. The judge said each victim was “stabbed and murdered with premeditation with malice and forethought.” Families were overcome with emotion as their children’s names were read.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

todayJanuary 12, 2023

