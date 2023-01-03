AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger set to appear in court as he faces charges

todayJanuary 3, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — The suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November is set to appear in court Tuesday as he faces first-degree murder and burglary charges.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, a Ph.D. student at Washington State University’s department of criminal justice and criminology, will appear in a Monroe County, Pennsylvania, court to hear the charges and as the first step in his extradition to Idaho.

Kohberger’s parents and two sisters are planning to be in court, according to Kohberger’s attorney, Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar.

LaBar said Kohberger “intends to waive his extradition hearing to expedite his transport to Idaho.” LaBar said Kohberger “is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible.”

LaBar told ABC News that the death penalty is on the table.

Kohberger was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains for the Nov. 13 murders of roommates Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, as well as Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin. The four victims were stabbed to death at the girls’ off-campus house in the middle of the night.

After Kohberger’s semester at Washington State ended this December, he and his father drove cross-country together, arriving at the family’s Pennsylvania home on Dec. 13, exactly one month after the murders, Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar told ABC News.

They drove the pre-planned road trip in the white Hyundai Elantra which authorities said they were looking for in connection to the murders, according to LaBar.

The father and son were pulled over twice in Indiana, once for speeding and once for tailgating, LaBar said.

Police have not said what led them to Kohberger, but law enforcement sources told ABC News that authorities identified him as a suspect through public DNA genealogy databases.

The probable cause affidavit, which details the reasons for the arrest, is sealed and won’t be released until he returns to Idaho, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said.

Kohberger’s family said in a statement, “We care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel.”

“We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother,” the family said.

Steve Goncalves, dad of victim Kaylee Goncalves, said the arrest has brought relief and comfort.

It “felt like a cloud was lifted off of us,” he told Good Morning America. “All this torture of waiting had a purpose and a meaning.”

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth, Luke Barr, Nick Cirone, Matt Foster and Christopher Looft contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

several-homes-in-arkansas-damaged-as-tornado-watches-in-effect-throughout-south
insert_link

National News

Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout South

(NEW YORK) -- Tornadoes brought on by severe storms on Monday left significant damage in parts of the South, namely Louisiana and Arkansas. The storms will continue to push east on Tuesday with severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings in effect from Texas to Kentucky. The big threat zone for Tuesday will be from Louisiana to Alabama and Tennessee. Cities in the path include New Orleans; Nashville, Tennessee,; Mobile, Alabama and […]

todayJanuary 3, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%