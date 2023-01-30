In Brief: ‘Boogeyman’ trailer debuts; original Wednesday Addams dies, and more

AD

The first trailer for 20th Century Studios’ adaptation of Stephen King‘s short story The Boogeyman dropped on Sunday. The horror-thriller follows a high school student and her younger sister who are mourning the recent death of their mother, with little support from their father, a therapist who’s dealing with his own pain. When one of his patients pays a surprise visit to their home, he leaves behind a supernatural being that preys on the suffering of people. Sophie Thatcher and Chris Messina star, alongside Vivien Lyra Blair, Marin Ireland, Madison Hu, LisaGay Hamilton and David Dastmalchian. The Boogeyman opens June 2, 2023, exclusively in theaters nationwide…

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is prepping an Amazon TV series based on the popular video game-turned-action movie franchise Tomb Raider. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the Fleabag creator and star is attached to write the scripts for Tomb Raider. Waller-Bridge does not plan to star in the TV adaptation. Tomb Raider is Waller-Bridge’s latest project in the works at Amazon. She’s also developing an adaptation of Claudia Lux’s book Sign Here…

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston are the next a-list stars set to team up for a new film. Variety reports the two actresses will star in an upcoming feature comedy from Palm Springs filmmaker Max Barbakowwill that will see the two actresses swapping bodies. No further details are available at this time. The film follows the surprise success of other star-driven comedies, including Ticket to Paradise with Roberts and George Clooney, and The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum…

Annie Wersching, the actress best known for her roles as Renee Walker in the Fox TV drama 24, and Julia Brasher on Amazon’s studios’ Bosch, died from cancer on Sunday morning in Los Angeles, a rep for the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. She was 45. Wersching, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, most recently had a series of recurring roles on Star Trek: Picard, where she played the Borg Queen, as well as The Rookie, where she appeared as Rosalind Dyer, a murderer who escapes prison. Wershing’s other roles included Leslie Dean, the mother of alien superhero Karolina on Marvel’s Runaways, as well as television producer Amelia Joffe in 80 episodes of the daytime soap General Hospital and multi-episode arcs on The CW’s The Vampire Diaries and NBC’s Timeless…

Lisa Loring, the actress who played Wednesday Addams in ABC’s live-action TV adaptation of The Addams Family, died Saturday night at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank of complications from a stroke caused by high blood pressure, her daughter Vanessa Foumberg told The Hollywood Reporter. She was 64. Loring began work on the half-hour The Addams Family comedy series at age 5-and-a-half, able to memorize her lines even before she could read. The Addams Family ran for two seasons, a total of 64 episodes from 1964-66. Almost all of the original cast was reunited in 1977 for the NBC television movie Halloween with the New Addams Family. With Loring’s death, John Astin, who played Gomez Addams, is the last surviving member of the original cast…