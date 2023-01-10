AD
In Brief: Paramount+ pulls ‘Workaholics’ movie, and more

todayJanuary 10, 2023

The cast of Workaholics are out of work. Adam DeVine, who stars in the film adaptation of the sitcom, revealed the project has been scrapped by Paramount+, sharing on Instagram that that he was informed the movie didn’t fit into the streamer’s “new global strategy.” DeVine added that the film is being shopped around to other streamers “and hopefully we will get to make this insanely fun movie somewhere else.” Workaholics ran for seven seasons between 2011 and 2017 on Comedy Central. DeVine starred opposite co-creators Blake Anderson and Anders Holm as three college dropout pals working at a telemarketing company in Rancho Cucamonga, California…

Penn Badgley returns as unassuming serial killer, stalker, and book enthusiast turned suburban dad Joe Goldberg in the season 4 trailer for the Netflix series YOU, released on Monday. Unfortunately, his attempt to bury the past and start a new life in London is complicated when he returns to his old ways and becomes obsessed with his new neighbor. The first three seasons of YOU are now streaming on Netflix. Part 1 of season 4 drops Feb. 10, followed by part 2 on March 10…(Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Paramount+ on Monday released the first teaser trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, a prequel to the classic 1978 film musical Grease. The 10-episode series is set in 1954, four years before the events of the Grease movie, and centers on the titular young women who sparked “a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.” Marisa Davila stars as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel and Madison Thompson as Susan. The cast also includes Feud: Bette vs. Joan‘s Jackie Hoffman as Assistant Principle McGee. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies streams April 6, exclusively on Paramount+…



