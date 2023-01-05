Iron Maiden honored with limited-edition stamp collection

John McMurtrie

Iron Maiden is set to receive quite a unique honor. The heavy metal icons will be the subject of a new collection of stamps to be released by the Royal Mail.

The collection will feature 12 stamps: eight with pictures from their world tours, ranging from 1980 to 2018 and featuring the current members of the group, and four with their mascot, Eddie.

Founding bassist Steve Harris says the stamps “look superb,” noting, “I think they really capture the essence and energy of Maiden. We’re all very proud that Royal Mail has chosen to honor the band’s legacy like this and we know our fans will feel the same way.”

Iron Maiden is the fifth group to be honored with a stamp collection from the Royal Mail, joining The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Queen and The Rolling Stones.

Fans can preorder the Iron Maiden stamps starting Thursday. They will be available starting January 12.