James Gunn lays out anticipated blueprint for Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Comics universe

todayJanuary 31, 2023

Gunn, Safran – Warner Bros. Discovery

On Tuesday, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise writer-director turned co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn shared his and partner Peter Safran‘s anticipated blueprint to streamline the DC Universe.

Gunn began, “It’s one of our jobs … to make sure DC was connected in film, television, gaming and animation. That the characters are consistent, played by the same actors, and it works as one story.”

An early caveat was that films “like Matt ReevesBatman, or Todd PhilipsJoker” are clearly labeled as “DC Elseworlds,” outside the key DC continuity.

Gunn explained four projects coming out over the next year remain on the slate: Shazam: Fury of the Gods; The Flash, which Gunn called a “fantastic movie … that resets the entire DC Universe”; Blue Beetle; then Aquaman 2, which will lead into the first chapter of Gunn and Safran’s “eight- to 10-year plan.”

The projects range from animation to TV to film, including a toon called Creature Commandos that Gunn wrote and Waller, a live-action show starring Oscar winner Viola Davis reprising her Amanda Waller character.

The “true beginning of the DCU” will be called Superman: Legacy, written by Gunn and coming to theaters July 11, 2025.

Gunn also teased the TV series Lanterns, “almost like True Detective” but with Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

The filmmaker gushed about a “passion project” film adaptation of the comic The Authority; teased a TV series called Paradise Lost — “almost like Game of Thrones” but set on Wonder Woman’s home of Themiscyra; and the “introduction of the DCU’s Batman,” called The Brave and the Bold.

Gunn also mentioned an HBO Max show based on the Booster Gold hero, a revival of Swamp Thing and a “big science-fiction epic film” based on the comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

