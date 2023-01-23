James Taylor, Pat Benatar & more set for Love Rocks NYC benefit concert

Xavi Torrent/Getty Images

James Taylor, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are among the stars headlining the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, scheduled for March 9 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Other artists on the bill include Sheryl Crow, the John Mayer Trio, R&B legend Mavis Staples, alt-rocker St. Vincent, blues/rock singer/guitarist Gary Clark Jr., singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James and Stephen Marley.

Stephen Colbert, Bravo’s Andy Cohen, Saturday Night Live legend Chevy Chase and comedian/actress Phoebe Robinson will also appear at the event.

The show is a benefit for God’s Love We Deliver, which delivers meals to New Yorkers who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. This year, the charity expects to deliver more than 3 million meals, which are provided free of charge.