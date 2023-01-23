AD
Rev Rock Report

James Taylor, Pat Benatar & more set for Love Rocks NYC benefit concert

todayJanuary 23, 2023

Xavi Torrent/Getty Images

James TaylorPat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are among the stars headlining the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, scheduled for March 9 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Other artists on the bill include Sheryl Crow, the John Mayer Trio, R&B legend Mavis Staples, alt-rocker St. Vincent, blues/rock singer/guitarist Gary Clark Jr., singer/songwriter Rufus WainwrightMy Morning Jacket’s Jim James and Stephen Marley

Stephen Colbert, Bravo’s Andy CohenSaturday Night Live legend Chevy Chase and comedian/actress Phoebe Robinson will also appear at the event. 

The show is a benefit for God’s Love We Deliver, which delivers meals to New Yorkers who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. This year, the charity expects to deliver more than 3 million meals, which are provided free of charge.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Rev Rock Report

Meat Loaf remembered with short film on one-year anniversary of death

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic Friday marked one year since rocker Meat Loaf passed away at age 74. His daughters, Amanda and Pearl Aday, are remembering their dad with the 35-minute film Meat Loaf: A Celebration of Life, which they made with filmmaker Jack Bennett. “This is a celebration of Dad’s life and legacy, an acknowledgment of the man he was on and off the stage. Not just the performer but the boss, the mentor, the friend, the husband, the godfather, […]

todayJanuary 23, 2023

