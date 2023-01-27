Jane’s Addiction announces Josh Klinghoffer as Dave Navarro fill-in for upcoming shows

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer will fill in for Dave Navarro during Jane’s Addiction‘s upcoming tour.

Navarro previously missed last fall’s Jane’s tour with The Smashing Pumpkins due to continued effects from long COVID-19. Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen played in place of Navarro during the tour, while Klinghoffer also helped out during select dates.

In a Twitter post announcing the news, Jane’s writes, “As a band we are in a great place, writing new music, and the bond is tighter than ever.”

The statement continues, “We all hope Dave can be out playing with us; when he feels healthy and ready.”

Klinghoffer will join Jane’s for the band’s U.S. West Coast run in March and for their performances at Lollapalooza Argentina, Brazil and Chile, as well as several to-be-announced international shows.

By the way, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Jane’s Addiction have a history of swapping members. Navarro played in RHCP from 1993 to 1998, while Flea briefly toured with Jane’s in 1997.