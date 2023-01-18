AD
Rev Rock Report

Jane’s Addiction schedules US headlining dates

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Jane’s Addiction has announced a run of U.S. headlining tour dates.

The West Coast run will begin March 5 in Bakersfield, California, and concludes March 12 in Las Vegas. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JanesAddiction.com.

Last fall, Jane’s hit the road on the Spirits on Fire tour with The Smashing Pumpkins. While the tour featured the return of original bassist Eric Avery, guitarist Dave Navarro sat out the whole run due to continued effects of long COVID-19. There’s no word yet on who will play guitar during the March dates.

Meanwhile, Jane’s plans to release new music this year. The group’s most recent album is 2011’s ﻿The Great Escape Artist﻿.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

