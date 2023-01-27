Jay Leno reveals he suffered broken bones in motorcycle accident

AD

He recently suffered serious burns in a garage mishap, but Jay Leno isn’t giving himself a break: He revealed to the Las Vegas Review Journal that he had a pretty gnarly motorcycle accident just last week.

In an interview with the paper, which was covering his March stand-up return to Sin City, a reporter asked the 72-year-old former Tonight Show host how he was recovering from the serious burns he’d suffered in November.

“It’s so funny you should say that,” Leno replied. “That was the first accident. OK? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.”

The latest accident apparently happened on January 17.

Leno added, “But I’m OK! I’m OK, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

As was the case with the November incident, the Jay Leno’s Garage host’s love for vintage vehicles was at the center: A classic Indian bike he was driving suffered a fuel leak mid-ride.

The comedian recalled, “So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it. So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clotheslined me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”

As in the November accident, Leno’s sense of humor wasn’t injured. “You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free. After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down,” he added, laughing.