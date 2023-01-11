AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Jenna Ortega teases whether Lady Gaga will appear in ﻿’Wednesday’﻿ season 2

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy Netflix

With Wednesday, the hit Netflix series about the beloved Addams Family character, returning for a new season, all eyes are on Lady Gaga and whether she’ll be part of the next chapter. 

Jenna Ortega, who stars as Wednesday, teased the possibility to Variety. She hopes to see Gaga take on a role similar to Christina Ricci‘s secret antagonist, Marilyn Thornhill.

“If Lady Gaga were to be a part of it, they’d have to be two monsters who understand each other,” she said of the relationship she’d want her character to have with Gaga’s.

As for whether that’ll actually happen, Ortega admitted she’s had no contact with her idol. “I have seen nothing and I know nothing. As the actor you’re told what to do. I’m waiting on it! I think they’re just starting to get a writers room together so we’ll see,” she teased.

Lady Gaga was first connected to the series by the viral dance scene that sees Wednesday flailing to The Cramps‘ 1981 song “Goo Goo Muck.” TikTokers recreated the dance, but instead chose to soundtrack their videos to a sped-up version of Gaga’s 2011 deep cut “Bloody Mary.”

The trend was so popular, Gaga jumped in on the viral “Wednesday dance” craze.

“It’s really strange,” Ortega said of their two worlds unexpectedly colliding and revealed she shares some history with the hitmaker.

“A long time ago I worked with a hairdresser that worked with Gaga and I just had seen Gaga in concert a few years before. [The hairdresser got] Gaga [to make] me a video saying she heard I was a fan,” she said. “Gaga made me a sweet video. I doubt she remembers. But to see her to do that now … it’s one of those moments you realize life changes really fast.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

eric-church-heads-outdoors-for-the-outsiders-revival-tour
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Eric Church heads outdoors for The Outsiders Revival Tour

Erika Goldring/WireImage Eric Church will do something new this summer: he'll headline outdoor venues with a variety of other artists on The Outsiders Revival Tour. "We have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now," the Chief says. "See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine […]

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%