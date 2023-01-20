AD
Entertainment News

Jennifer Coolidge makes TikTok debut with ‘Shotgun Wedding’ co-star Jennifer Lopez

todayJanuary 20, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge has joined TikTok!

The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning White Lotus star shared her first TikTok video Thursday night in the most iconic way: reciting a “poem” and featuring a cameo from an actress by the same name.

“Hi. This is my first TikTok,” Coolidge begins in the selfie-style video with a green screen behind her. “I was trying to think of something cool to do, and I think I’m just gonna do a poem that I like.”

She then recites the lyrics to Jennifer Lopez‘s hit song “Jenny from the Block.”

“Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got,” Coolidge says. “I’m still Jenny — Jenny — Jenny from the block.”

Coolidge then points her camera at Lopez sitting next to her, who says of the “poem,” “I like that. I really, really like that.”

Lopez and Coolidge star in the upcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, alongside Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz.

Coolidge is known for many roles over the years, but most recently as Tanya on the hit HBO Max series The White Lotus.

Last week, the actress won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a television limited series for her performance as Tanya.

During her acceptance speech, she noted, “There were, like, five people that kept me going for 20 years with these little jobs,” before specifically thanking Ryan Murphy, who cast her in The Watcher; Reese Witherspoon, who helped her land roles in the Legally Blonde movies; and White Lotus creator Mike White.

Coolidge also won an Emmy last year for her role in the hit series, which also earned an Emmy for White.

Shotgun Wedding debuts January 27 on Amazon Prime.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

