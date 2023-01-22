AD
Entertainment News

Jeremy Renner reveals he broke more than 30 bones in snow plow accident

todayJanuary 22, 2023

Marvel Studios

Jeremy Renner revealed he broke more than 30 bones in a New Year’s Day snow plow accident that left him hospitalized in critical condition and required emergency surgery.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years,” the 52-year-old actor wrote in a social media post on Saturday, sharing a photograph of him receiving physical therapy at his home. “Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.”

Renner thanked everyone for their “messages and thoughtfulness” as he continues his recovery.

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” the Marvel star wrote. “Love and blessings to you all.”

Renner suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” when he was run over by his unmanned snowcat, a large piece of snow plow equipment, on Jan. 1 in Reno, Nevada, officials said. He was airlifted to a local hospital and underwent emergency surgery on Jan. 2.

On Jan. 16, he revealed he was home from the hospital.

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” Renner wrote in a reply to a post from the official Twitter account for his Paramount+ show Mayor of Kingstown.

Renner’s update on Saturday prompted messages of support from the likes of model Heidi Klum, actor Jason Momoa and Renner’s Marvel costar, Chris Hemsworth.

“Your [sic] a champion mate! We love you,” Hemsworth commented.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

