AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Jeremy Renner’s sister says he’s “crushing” his recovery following snowplow accident

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Marvel Studios

Marvel movie star Jeremy Renner remains in the ICU at a Reno, Nevada hospital following a New Year’s Day snowplow accident, but his sister says the two-time Oscar nominee is “crushing” his recovery goals.

“We are so thrilled with his progress,” Kym Renner says in the new issue of People. “If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

Renner suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” when his 14,300-pound Snowcat ran him over in the mishap. He underwent emergency surgery, and two days after the accident posted an update to fans and famous friends to thank them for their well-wishes. “Im too messed up now to type,” he tweeted, showing a photo of his bruised but smiling face, “But I send love to you all.”

The actor himself most recently updated fans on January 6 — a day before his 52nd birthday — with a photo of hospital staffers with him. “Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” the actor expressed in an Instagram Story.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

live-updates:-faa-orders-pause-on-all-domestic-flights-after-computer-failure
insert_link

National News

Live updates: FAA orders pause on all domestic flights after computer failure

(NEW YORK) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a nationwide pause on all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Wednesday following a computer failure that has impacted flights around the country. "The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage," said the FAA announcing the temporary grounding of all planes nationwide. "The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 […]

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%