AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Jethro Tull releasing new album, ‘RökFlöte,’ in April

todayJanuary 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Inside Out Records

Jethro Tull is back with new music. The band just announced that their 23rd studio album, RökFlöte, will drop April 21. The record is Ian Anderson and the band’s follow-up to 2022’s The Zealot Gene, which was their first new release in two decades.

A post on Instagram reveals that the 12-track record is “based on the characters and roles of some of the principle gods of the old Norse paganism,” noting it also explores “‘RökFlöte’ – rock flute – which Jethro Tull has made iconic.”

The album is being released in a variety of formats, including two limited deluxe editions featuring bonus material, an in-depth interview with Anderson and more. All formats are now available for preorder.

The band has also shared the first single from the album, “Ginnungagap,” which is inspired by the god Ymir, “who was born from venom that dripped from the icy rivers called the Élivágar and lived in the grassless void of Ginnungagap.”

Here’s the RökFlöte track list:

“Voluspo”

“Ginnungagap”

“Allfather”

“The Feathered Consort”

“Hammer On Hammer”

“Wolf Unchained”

“The Perfect One”

“Trickster (And The Mistletoe)”

“Cornucopia”

“The Navigators”

“Guardian’s Watch”

“Ithavoll”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

thomas-rhett’s-new-single-is-another-tribute-to-wife-lauren
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Thomas Rhett’s new single is another tribute to wife Lauren

ABC Thomas Rhett's calling on the "Angels" for his new single. Now retitled "Angels Don't Always Have Wings," the track originally appeared on his Where We Started album as simply "Angels." “This is my favorite song from the album," TR reveals. "I wrote it from a personal perspective, but I think it will resonate with a lot of people." "It’s about how none of us are perfect, and how lucky we are to have those […]

todayJanuary 20, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%