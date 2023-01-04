AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jimmie Allen’s headed back to college, with an eye on his degree

todayJanuary 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Jimmie Allen hangs onto the top spot on the country charts for one more week, making “down home” the first #1 of 2023. 

It’s the Delaware native’s fourth chart-topper, and a special one, since it was inspired by the memory of his late father. 

Jimmie also just learned he’ll be headed home on May 12 to be the commencement keynote speaker at Delaware State University. 

“Delaware State University is where I am proud to say I attended,” Jimmie says. “I met lifetime friends there and learned so much about who I am as a Black man, and navigating my way through life. I’m honored to be the keynote speaker and hope I can share something that will inspire the next generation of leaders.”

The university’s president, Tony Allen, also plans to nominate Jimmie to receive an honorary degree at the ceremony.

In the meantime, Jimmie hits the road for the next leg of Carrie Underwood‘s Denim & Rhinestones Tour February 2 in Miami, Florida. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

u2,-dave-matthews-band-producer-steve-lillywhite-sells-royalty-income-stream
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

U2, Dave Matthews Band producer Steve Lillywhite sells royalty income stream

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage for NARAS Music producer Steve Lillywhite, known for working with such artists as U2 and The Rolling Stones, has sold his royalty income stream to Round Hill Music Royalty Partners, according to Billboard. According to the announcement, over the course of Lillywhite's more than 40-year career, he has put his touch on more than 500 records, including classic albums like U2’s October and War, The Rolling Stones’ Dirty Work, and Dave Matthews Band’s Under the Table and Dreaming and Crash, all of which are part […]

todayJanuary 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%