Entertainment News

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen introduce third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens

todayJanuary 19, 2023

Trae Patton/NBC

When news broke that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen had welcomed their third child, it was through the singer’s update at a private show. Now, they’re making the announcement Instagram official with a new post introducing their child to the world.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Chrissy wrote next to a photo of her two oldest children holding the newborn. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

John and Chrissy are now parents to Esti, Luna and Miles. They suffered a pregnancy loss in 2020.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Entertainment News

Playboy launches podcast series featuring stars recreating its most famous interviews

Getty Images In spite of the old joke, people did read Playboy for the articles back in the day, and now some of the magazine's most famous interviews are living again. Playboy announced it has launched The Playboy Interviews: Icons & Iconoclasts, a podcast featuring its classic celebrity chats recreated by new stars. The series launched Thursday, and features stars like Taye Diggs playing Muhammad Ali, Natasha Lyonne as Mae […]

todayJanuary 19, 2023

