John Legend and Chrissy Teigen introduce third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens

Trae Patton/NBC

When news broke that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen had welcomed their third child, it was through the singer’s update at a private show. Now, they’re making the announcement Instagram official with a new post introducing their child to the world.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Chrissy wrote next to a photo of her two oldest children holding the newborn. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

John and Chrissy are now parents to Esti, Luna and Miles. They suffered a pregnancy loss in 2020.