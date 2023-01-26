AD
John Mayer to launch first-ever solo acoustic tour this spring

todayJanuary 26, 2023

Courtesy Live Nation

Last week, John Mayer teased an announcement, and now we know what it is: For the first time in his career, he’s going to do a solo acoustic tour.

The arena tour starts March 11 in Newark, NJ and will wrap up April 14 in L.A.  Tickets go on sale February 3 at 9 a.m. local time via JohnMayer.com.  Presales start February 1 at 9 a.m. local time; you can sign up for access at John’s website.  VIP packages are also available.

Singer/songwriters Alec BenjaminLizzy McAlpine and a “special guest” to be named later will open the shows, which will feature some new material, as well as performances of hits like “Gravity,” “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change” and of course, “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”

On Instagram, John writes, “I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone. A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I’d feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again, just like those early days. It took a couple of decades, but I feel it now. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano.”

At each show, two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off via charityauctionstoday.com, with proceeds going to the charity Back to You Fund. The Fund has supported charities including programs for at-risk youth, the homeless and John’s own Heart & Armor Foundation.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Mike FM Music News

