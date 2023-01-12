Johnny Depp was at Jeff Beck’s bedside when he passed

Ross Halfin

Jeff Beck’s sudden death Wednesday at the age of 78 was shocking to many. That’s particularly true for actor/rocker Johnny Depp, who was a close friend of the guitar legend and recent collaborator on the album 18, which was released this summer.

A source tells People that Depp is “totally devastated” by Beck’s death, noting the actor “was by Jeff’s bedside,” as were “some other rock stars,” when he passed away.

“They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together,” the insider shares. “The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks.”

The source adds, “Johnny is still processing this news. He’s devastated.”