Buck Country Music News

Jon Pardi will usher in a new Opry stage

todayJanuary 25, 2023

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

When the Grand Ole Opry returns to the Opry House in February, it’ll have a brand new look.

Right now, the world’s longest-running radio show is taking its usual January jaunt to its former home, the historic Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville. But now we know what they’ve been up to north of town in the Opryland area: building a new stage. 

The Opry’s iconic barn backdrop has long been part of its nearly 100-year history, which will officially hit the century mark in a couple years. While it’s been updated several times, we’ll have to see what the first major change in two decades brings. The new stage is part of $4 million worth of Opry upgrades.

You can tune in to get a first look at the new stage Saturday, February 4, at 9 p.m. ET on Opry Live on Circle Network. Jon Pardi, the Oak Ridge Boys, and The War and Treaty are all set to perform that night. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

