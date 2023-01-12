AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Joni Mitchell to be honored with Library of Congress’ 2023 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Joni Mitchell is set to receive yet another prestigious honor. The singer will be honored with the 2023 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, handed out by the Library of Congress.

“This is a very prestigious award,” Mitchell said in statement. “Thank you for honoring me.”

Mitchell will be feted with a tribute concert taking place March 1 in Washington, D.C., which will air on PBS March 31 at 9 p.m. So far no artists have been announced for the tribute.

The new honor comes about a year after Mitchell was celebrated as the Recording Academy’s MusiCares Person of the Year.

The Gershwin Prize has been handed out since 2007, with Paul Simon the first honoree. Last year Lionel Richie received the award, with Billy Joel, Paul McCartney, Carole King and Stevie Wonder among the previous honorees.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

us-flights-grounded-because-engineer-accidentally-‘replaced-one-file-with-another’:-official
insert_link

National News

US flights grounded because engineer accidentally ‘replaced one file with another’: Official

Greg Bajor/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- With the Federal Aviation Administration's Notice To all Air Missions, or NOTAM, system back up and running, staffing remains high and systems monitoring is at an urgently high level this morning, a senior official told ABC News Thursday. Computer traffic on the NOTAM system is at super-high levels as airlines, pilots and airports start the day with normal flight operations while also trying to […]

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%