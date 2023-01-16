AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jordan Davis shares snippet of new single “No Time Soon”

todayJanuary 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Jordan Davis just gave fans a taste of some new music. The singer shared a snippet of the new tune “No Time Soon” on Instagram ahead of Friday’s release. 

“Tonight I’m like a freight train/ I’m rolling home to you. My heart like a matchbook/ and your kiss is a fuse,” he sings in the clip. “The world’s gonna have to kick that door in if it wants in this room/ So lay down I’m ‘bout to love you/ and I ain’t stopping no time soon.” 

The track is the latest song Jordan’s releasing from his upcoming sophomore album, Blue Bird Days, which is set to drop February 17.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

girl,-14,-shoots,-kills-11-year-old-boy-after-allegedly-aiming-at-someone-else:-police
insert_link

National News

Girl, 14, shoots, kills 11-year-old boy after allegedly aiming at someone else: Police

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images (DALLAS) -- A 14-year-old girl is accused of shooting and killing an 11-year-old after she was allegedly aiming at someone else, according to police. The shooting unfolded at a Dallas apartment complex at about 2 p.m. Sunday, the Dallas Police Department said. Two girls were fighting in the parking lot, and one of the girls, a 14-year-old, "retrieved a handgun and shot in the direction of the […]

todayJanuary 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%