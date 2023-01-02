Kamden Ross Named SCAC Player of the Week

Idaho murders: Suspect was identified through DNA using genealogy databases, police say
Local police and the FBI tracked him to Pennsylvania through his vehicle. The FBI surveilled the house in the Pocono Mountains for four days prior to the arrest. The 28-year-old was arrested Friday morning for the murders of roommates Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20. Kohberger is a graduate student at Washington State University, located less than 10 […]