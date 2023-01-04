AD
Rev Rock Report

Kate Bush has one of the UK’s biggest songs of 2022

todayJanuary 4, 2023

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Thanks to Netflix’s Stranger Things, music fans couldn’t get enough of Kate Bush’s 1985 tune “Running Up That Hill” in 2022, and that was enough to make it one of the top songs in the United Kingdom last year.

The U.K.’s Official Charts is out with its list of the Top 40 Biggest Songs of 2022, with Kate’s hit landing at six. It also lands at seven on the list of the U.K.’s Most Streamed Songs of 2022.

Elton John’s collaboration with Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU remix),” was also a big hit in the U.K. last year, landing at 13 on the Biggest Songs chart and 14 on the Most Streamed Songs list.

Overall, the biggest song of 2022 in the U.K. was Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” The entire Top 10 was made up of British artists, the first time that has happened in 50 years. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

