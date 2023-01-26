AD
Music News

Katy Perry teases next season of ‘﻿American Idol﻿’ will go big

January 26, 2023

Background
ABC/Gavin Bond

American Idol returns February 19; that’s the official word from judges Katy PerryLionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

The trio confirmed the good news on Twitter and shared the official promotional image for the franchise’s 21st season, which teases, “The best is yet to come.” This year’s theme is all about Vegas, complete with a giant slot machine that spews out golden tickets.

“American Idol has been making dreams come true for 21 years, you think we’re not gonna go BIG?!” Katy tweeted. She invited her fans to “Roll the [dice] with us.”

Lionel also shared the promo image in a tweet, proclaiming that ﻿American Idol﻿ “makes dreams come true!”

Country star Luke Bryan saluted the upcoming season and tweeted out, “21 years of making dreams come true on @AmericanIdol. Can’t wait to get this season started.”

American Idol returns for its 21st season on Sunday, February 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. New episodes stream the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

