Keith Richards hints that new Rolling Stones music is “on its way”

Sven Hoogerhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

It sounds like The Rolling Stones may be treating fans to new music this year. In a belated New Year’s message posted to Instagram, Keith Richards gave fans a little insight into what he hopes will be happening with his band this year.

“Hi guys, here we are again,” he shared in a short video. “Wishing you all a belated Happy New Year.” He then added, “And there’s some new music on its way and hopefully we’ll get to see you. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

In the meantime, Stones fans are at least getting a new release next month. The Stones’ new live album and DVD, GRRR Live!, recorded during their guest-filled December 15, 2012, concert at Newark’s Prudential Center, is set to drop February 10. It features guest appearances by such big names as Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr., Mick Taylor and The Black Keys.