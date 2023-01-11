AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Keith Richards hints that new Rolling Stones music is “on its way”

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Sven Hoogerhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

It sounds like The Rolling Stones may be treating fans to new music this year. In a belated New Year’s message posted to Instagram, Keith Richards gave fans a little insight into what he hopes will be happening with his band this year. 

“Hi guys, here we are again,” he shared in a short video. “Wishing you all a belated Happy New Year.” He then added, “And there’s some new music on its way and hopefully we’ll get to see you. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

In the meantime, Stones fans are at least getting a new release next month. The Stones’ new live album and DVD, GRRR Live!, recorded during their guest-filled December 15, 2012, concert at Newark’s Prudential Center, is set to drop February 10. It features guest appearances by such big names as Bruce SpringsteenLady GagaJohn MayerGary Clark Jr., Mick Taylor and The Black Keys.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

legendary-guitarist-jeff-beck-dies-at-78
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78

Ross Halfin The rock world has just lost another legend. Guitarist Jeff Beck passed away Tuesday from bacterial meningitis. He was 78. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” read a statement announcing his death. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck […]

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%