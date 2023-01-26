AD
Entertainment News

Keke Palmer slips on 'The Tonight Show' about her "baby boy"

January 26, 2023

After apparently faking out social media followers with speculation about having a baby girl with boyfriend Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer seemed to slip on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night that she’s actually having a boy.

An excited Fallon began the chat by making sure the very pregnant Palmer was comfortable, from back support on her seat to LaCroix sparkling water to settle her stomach. He also shouted a hello to her baby in utero, exclaiming, “I can’t wait to meet you!”

When speaking about what astrological sign her baby will be, Keke noted “either gonna be a Pisces or an Aries,” meaning the baby will be born in March. “Pisces are known to be deep. They’re emotional creatures, so I just wanna make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy … You know, sometimes I can be too ‘tell it like it is.'”

She added, “I need to wade in the water with a Pisces … You know, ‘Just keep it chill, child!'”

There must be something about the 30 Rock building: Keke famously announced her pregnancy when she hosted Saturday Night Live, which shares a shooting location with The Tonight Show.

Speaking of that revelation, an excited Fallon called Keke’s SNL announcement “the best thing I’d ever seen” and went on to praise her performance on his alma matter, and her reuniting co-star Keenan Thompson with Kel Mitchell in a sketch.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

