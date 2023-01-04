AD
Rev Rock Report

Kelly Osbourne shares statement on baby news: “I am not ready to share him with the world”

todayJanuary 4, 2023

Kelly Osbourne has shared a statement after news of her baby with Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson was revealed by her mother, Sharon Osbourne.

During the U.K. show The Talk this week, Sharon shared that Kelly had given birth while also announcing the child’s name, Sidney. Sharon added that mother and baby are doing “so, so great” and noted that Kelly “won’t let a picture go out of him.”

In her Instagram Story Wednesday, Kelly writes, “I am not ready to share him with the world.”

“It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby,” she adds.

Kelly announced that she was pregnant last May, a few months after she confirmed her relationship with Wilson.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

Rev Rock Report

Annie Lennox marks 40th anniversary of Eurythmics’ breakthrough album: “Almost impossible to believe”

Sony Legacy Forty years ago — January 4, 1983 — Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), the second album by Eurythmics, was released. It turned the duo of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart into global stars, thanks to its hit title track and its unforgettable video. Annie took to Instagram Wednesday to celebrate the milestone. "It’s almost impossible to believe that 'Sweet Dreams are Made of This’ was released forty years ago!" the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote. Then, quoting […]

todayJanuary 4, 2023

