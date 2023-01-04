Kelly Osbourne shares statement on baby news: “I am not ready to share him with the world”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kelly Osbourne has shared a statement after news of her baby with Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson was revealed by her mother, Sharon Osbourne.

During the U.K. show The Talk this week, Sharon shared that Kelly had given birth while also announcing the child’s name, Sidney. Sharon added that mother and baby are doing “so, so great” and noted that Kelly “won’t let a picture go out of him.”

In her Instagram Story Wednesday, Kelly writes, “I am not ready to share him with the world.”

“It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby,” she adds.

Kelly announced that she was pregnant last May, a few months after she confirmed her relationship with Wilson.