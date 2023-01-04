AD
Kelly Osbourne welcomes first child with Sid Wilson

todayJanuary 4, 2023

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Osbourne family has officially become even bigger now that Kelly Osbourne has welcomed her first baby with Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson.

Kelly’s mom, Sharon Osbourne, shared the news on the U.K. show The Talk this week, revealing that the child’s name is Sidney. Sharon added that mother and baby are doing “just so, so great.”

“[Kelly] won’t let a picture go out of him,” Sharon said. “And I’m so proud of her.”

Kelly announced that she was pregnant last May, writing that she was ecstatic. She had confirmed her relationship with Wilson a few months earlier.

In terms of inherited metal cred, it’ll be hard to beat Sidney, who not only has a Slipknot member as a dad but also Ozzy Osbourne as a grandfather. Maybe that baby who was born at a Metallica concert last year comes close.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

