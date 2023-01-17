AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Kelsea Ballerini responds to Chase Stokes romance rumors

todayJanuary 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Are they or aren’t they? Kelsea Ballerini reacts to rumors she’s dating Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

In a clip shared to Tik Tok Monday, the country singer appears in front of a screenshot of the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi that speculates that she and the Netflix star are dating. 

“I know, I know, I know. Stop reading, stop reading. Stop looking. But what is happening guys,” Ballerini says in the clip. “Let’s not do this, you know.”

She captioned the post, “i’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure.”

The post comes after Ballerini, 28, and Stokes, 30, sparked romance rumors after being spotted together at the College Football National Championship Game last week. 

The “Heartfirst” singer did not explicitly confirm or deny the rumors, which come about five months after she announced her split from husband Morgan Evans after five years of marriage. 

“This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end,” Kelsea wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

thomas-rhett’s-ready-with-a-new-taste-of-tequila
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Thomas Rhett’s ready with a new taste of tequila

ABC Thomas Rhett's expanding his line of high-end liquor, offering fans a taste of his new Dos Primos Tequila Añejo in the coming months. Set to debut in March, Dos Primos Añejo serves up "bright amber with notes of brown spices, dried fruit and caramel on the palate." It will run you anywhere between $40 and $55. “Our Añejo is a super-smooth and flavorful tequila that can be enjoyed year-round," TR says, "and […]

todayJanuary 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%