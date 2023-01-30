AD
Kerr County Announces Area Closures Due To Winter Weather

todayJanuary 30, 2023 1

A forecast of increasing confidence for ice accumulation in the area resulting in roadways too dangerous for travel has prompted Kerr County to announce that its offices will be closed Tuesday, January 31.  “This afternoon, the latest report from the National Weather Service’s Austin/San Antonio regional office tells us that a significant icing event will cover us in ice from multiple rounds of freezing rain and drizzle over the next couple of days,” said Dub Thomas, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Emergency services will continue uninterrupted.  Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly will make a determination sometime Tuesday on whether offices will reopen on Wednesday, February 1.

The Kerrville Independent School District and the Ingram Independent School District have both said they will close their school campuses Tuesday.  School officials will monitor the forecast and roadways and will relay a determination as soon as possible regarding classes on Wednesday, February 1.

The winter storm warning for Kerr County and the rest of the Texas Hill Country anticipates ice accumulations of 1/4-inch to 3/4-inch, Thomas said.  Some areas of the Hill Country are expected to endure temperatures below freezing for 48 hours or longer.

Travel will become increasingly difficult Monday afternoon and into the evening.  Updates will be provided as they come in, with a NWS report expected Tuesday afternoon.

Written by: Michelle Layton

