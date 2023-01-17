AD
Local News

Kerr County Hoping to Attract New CERT Members

todayJanuary 17, 2023

Background
If you can answer ‘yes’ to being “calm under pressure,” then Kerr County’s Community Response Team (CERT) could use you as a member, according to Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas.  More information about CERT will be made available during a recruiting event at the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Training Room, January 21, from 10 a.m. to noon.

CERT squad members are often the first to arrive and provide assistance to their neighbors in the immediate aftermath of a disaster, providing assistance for emergency forces prior to their arrival and helping organize emergency resources when necessary. 

Thomas adds, “Disaster response and recovery efforts require more helping hands than just those provided by our uniformed officers, firefighters and EMS personnel.  In fact, a significant portion of response and recovery is done by volunteer groups who are willing to step up and take on essential tasks to help others around them in their times of need.”

To become a member of CERT, requirements include that candidates must be at least 18 years of age, have no criminal history and must successfully complete the CERT Basic Training Course.  The next course is scheduled for the weekend of February 24-26.

Applications to be a volunteer member of the CERT unit are available at www.co.kerr.tx.us/sheriff/cert. For more information or questions, call (830) 896-1216 during regular business hours.

Written by: Michelle Layton

