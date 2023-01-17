Kerr County Seeking Volunteer Deputy Registrars

AD

Kerr County officials are asking for citizens interested in helping with local elections to consider becoming a Kerr County Volunteer Deputy Registrar. According to Bob Reeves, Kerr County Tax Assessor/Collector, “VDR’s are helpful to the local elections department with assistance in the handing out and intake of voter registration cards, making sure the cards are filled out correctly, and helping them be submitted in a timely manner.”

Interested individuals must complete a mandatory training and pass a certification test. Those who have served in the past and want to help again are asked to bring their certificates and supplies with them to their certification exam. Former VDR’s who are leaving service are asked to return their supplies to the office of the Kerr County Elections Division, Suite 124, at 700 Main Street in Kerrville.

For additional information or questions, contact Kerr County Chief Deputy/Election Coordinator Nadine Alford by emailing nalford@co.kerr.tx.us.

