AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to UK sex assault charges

todayJanuary 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Kevin Spacey is facing an additional seven charges in the U.K.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the charges stem from sexual offenses against one man between 2001 and 2004. They include three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Spacey, 63, previously pleaded not guilty to five other charges of sexual assault in a London court back in July. The charges stem from claims by three men that Spacey had sexually assaulted them in England almost 20 years ago.

Last month, Spacey was found not liable in a civil sexual abuse trial brought by actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp had accused the actor of climbing on top of him at a party when he was 14 and Spacey was 26.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nick-jonas-spills-details-on-his-daughter’s-stylish-first-birthday-party
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Nick Jonas spills details on his daughter’s stylish first birthday party

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal Nick Jonas did something he's never done before — throw a big birthday party for his daughter. Malti Marie, whom he welcomed with wife Priyanka Chopra, recently turned 1 year old.   Nick told Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show that he was on party duty and took that job seriously. "We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life," the Jonas Brothers member said. Nick and Priyanka previously revealed their little […]

todayJanuary 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%