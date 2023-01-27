AD
Rev Rock Report

KISS releasing fifth installment of ‘Off The Soundboard’ live bootleg series

todayJanuary 27, 2023

Bernd Thissen/picture alliance via Getty Images

KISS is delving into their archives to treat their fans to another classic live performance. The rockers announced the fifth installment in their Off The Soundboard live bootleg series, which will focus on a classic concert from 1984.

KISS – Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984 is set to drop April 7, featuring a November 28, 1984, concert recorded live at Mid-Hudson Arena during the band’s Animalize World Tour. 

The lineup for the Poughkeepsie show included Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Carr and Mark St. John, who performed an 18-song set that included songs like “Creatures Of The Night,” “I Love It Loud” and “Lick It Up,” along such classic tunes as “Detroit Rock City,” “Love Gun” and “Rock And Roll All Nite.” 

The bootleg will be available digitally, as well as on two-LP standard black vinyl, CD and a limited edition two-LP set on 180g custard yellow vinyl. The set is available for preorder now at the official KISS online store.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

