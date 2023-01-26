AD
Kylie Jenner has a laugh at viral video poking fun at renaming her son Aire

January 26, 2023

David Livingston/WireImage

(NOTE LANGUAGE) When Kylie Jenner announced that she and Travis Scott rebranded their 11-month-old son, Wolf, as Aire, people on social media had a laugh, particularly when folks pointed out that it means “my penis” in Arabic. “Anyway, I doubt many people have noticed,” Antoinette Lattouf wrote. “After all, Arabic is only spoken by around 415 million people.”

However, Kylie did laugh along with a viral video that also goofed on the name choice.

TikTok user simo_ziqubu played both the roles of Kylie and Scott four days ago, lip-synching to the cartoon Avatar: The Last Airbender about heroes who possess elemental powers.

The TikTok-er as Kylie rattles through “Water,” “Earth” and “Fire” — all rejected by Travis — until she chooses “Air,” making him sit up at attention.

The video got more than 12.4 million views and earned a pair of “crying laughing” emoji from the real Kylie.

Incidentally, simo_ziqubu posted a follow-up video of himself proudly sashaying around his apartment, with the caption, “How I walk around the house knowing I made Kylie Jenner laugh.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

